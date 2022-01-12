Rave party busted in Wayanad

Wayanad

12 January 2022 01:09 IST

A team of police sleuths, led by District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar, arrested 16 persons, including Kirmani Manoj, the accused in the murder of T.P. Chandrasekharan, for attending a drug party in a private resort at Padinharethara in the district on Monday night.

The party was organised to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Kambalakkad Mohsin, who is allegedly involved in illegal activities in Goa, and Manoj attended the party while he was on parole.

The police said the accused were arrested on a tip-off and many among them had criminal background.

The police also seized drugs, including MDMA and marijuana, from them.