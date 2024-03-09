ADVERTISEMENT

RAV Lifetime Achievement Award for P.M. Varier

March 09, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier (second from left) receiving the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Lifetime Achievement Award at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier has won the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), New Delhi.

Dr. Varier was chosen for the award considering his contributions for promotion and propagation of Ayurveda across the world. Dr. Varier has been a guru of the Guru Shishya Parampara (GSP) programme offered by the RAV for 17 years.

Dr. Varier received the award from Devendra Triguna, president of the All India Ayurvedic Congress; Rajesh Kotecha, AYUSH secretary; and Manoj Nesari, AYUSH advisor, at a function held in Delhi last week. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L. Mandaviya, All India Institute of Ayurveda director Tanuja Nesari, and RAV director Vandana Siroha were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US