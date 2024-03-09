GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RAV Lifetime Achievement Award for P.M. Varier

March 09, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier (second from left) receiving the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Lifetime Achievement Award at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier has won the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), New Delhi.

Dr. Varier was chosen for the award considering his contributions for promotion and propagation of Ayurveda across the world. Dr. Varier has been a guru of the Guru Shishya Parampara (GSP) programme offered by the RAV for 17 years.

Dr. Varier received the award from Devendra Triguna, president of the All India Ayurvedic Congress; Rajesh Kotecha, AYUSH secretary; and Manoj Nesari, AYUSH advisor, at a function held in Delhi last week. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L. Mandaviya, All India Institute of Ayurveda director Tanuja Nesari, and RAV director Vandana Siroha were present.

