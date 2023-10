October 17, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - KOCHI

Ratnamma Sanoo, wife of the noted critic M.K. Sanoo, died at her residence at Karikkamuri in Kochi on around 4.30 a.m. on October 17. She was 90.

She had been bedridden for the last couple of years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the daughter of the late V. Madhavan, Health Minister of the erstwhile Thiru-Kochi State.

The funeral will be held at the Ravipuram cemetery at 5 p.m. on October 17.

She is survived by Mr. Sanoo and their five children.