HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratish C. Nair conferred Order of Friendship by Putin

May 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Ratish C. Nair

Ratish C. Nair | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ratish C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram, has been conferred the Order of Friendship by the federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree conferring the honour on Mr. Nair and two other Russian diplomats – director of the Department for Human Rights and Humanitarian Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Lukyantsev and Ambassador of Russia to Albania Mikhail Afanasyev.

The document said Mr. Nair was awarded the Order “for his great contribution to strengthening Russian-Indian cooperation.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.