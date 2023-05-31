Ratish C. Nair conferred Order of Friendship by Putin

May 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ratish C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram, has been conferred the Order of Friendship by the federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree conferring the honour on Mr. Nair and two other Russian diplomats – director of the Department for Human Rights and Humanitarian Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Lukyantsev and Ambassador of Russia to Albania Mikhail Afanasyev.

The document said Mr. Nair was awarded the Order “for his great contribution to strengthening Russian-Indian cooperation.”