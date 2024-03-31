GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rationing inspector held for demanding bribe

March 31, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A rationing inspector with the Ambalappuzha Taluk Supply Office was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹1,000 from a ration shop owner at Kattoor in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Peter Charles of Pathirappally in Alappuzha.

Officials said the accused, who was visiting ration shops in the Kattoor region as part of the monthly inspection, was caught red-handed. “After alleging discrepancies in stocks, he sought a bribe of ₹1,000 from a shop owner to avoid penalty. We took him into custody and recorded his arrest,” said an official.

Peter was in charge of around 60 ration shops in the taluk. Officials said that citing discrepancies, he used to slap a fine of ₹3,000 on shop owners who were not ready to pay him a bribe.

He was arrested by a team led by VACB Dy.SP Gireesh P. Sarathi. .

