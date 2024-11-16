ADVERTISEMENT

Ration transport contractors’ strike called off

Published - November 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The strike by contractors involved in the transportation of ration food grains in the State was called off on Saturday.

The decision came after a meeting convened by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.

The primary demand of the protesting contractors was the waiver of penalty interest imposed by the Kerala Head Load Workers Welfare Board (KHWWB) for outstanding dues. The mounting arrears accumulated over time, sparking tensions between the contractors and the Board.

KHWWB chairman R. Ramachandran informed the meeting that the matter would be discussed for an amicable solution at a board meeting scheduled for November 22. Supplyco officials also stated that arrangements would be made to ensure the payment to the welfare fund is made before disbursing the contractors’ monthly dues, thus preventing any further delays or penalties.

The Ministers also directed the Labour Commissioner to hold talks with Supplyco and representatives from the contractors’ association over the doorstep delivery of rations.

