Ration to reach doorsteps courtesy auto drivers

February 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Oppam scheme, to be launched today, will benefit people not able to visit ration shops

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies Department is set to roll out Oppam, a scheme to supply ration to homes of people who are not able to visit ration shops, with the support of local autorickshaw drivers.

The project, aimed at eliminating extreme poverty, will ensure that ration reaches the houses of beneficiaries before the 10th of every month. It will identify eligible families and make sure that they get ration regularly. The beneficiaries will not have to bear any extra financial burden on account of the scheme.

Oppam will be implemented on the lines of the scheme to supply ration directly to tribal settlements. Manual transaction will be done for efficient implementation of the project. Receipts of ration card-holders will be recorded in the manual register and only then will the ration be given. The details will be recorded in the e-PoS machines under the supervision of rationing inspector.

Minister for Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the scheme at Poochatti, Thrissur, on Monday afternoon. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Sajith Babu, rationing controller Manoj Kumar K. will be present.

