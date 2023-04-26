Ration supply to be suspended for two days for data migration

April 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has announced a suspension of ration supply in the State on Thursday and Friday. Ration outlets will not function on these days. Ration distribution for the month of April will be extended till May 5 in view of the decision.

The move is part of the ongoing efforts made to resolve server glitches that have been affecting ration supply.

Mr. Anil convened a meeting of senior officials and various agencies to discuss the issue on Wednesday. The discussion flagged the shortcomings of the Authentication User Agency, Authentication Service Agency, Unique Identification Authority of India servers that have disrupted ration supply from time to time.

The National Informatics Centre, which has been providing technical support for ration distribution, proposed transferring the data stored in the servers to cloud storage. The ration shops will remain closed while the data migration is under way in the next two days.

Shops’ schedule

The functioning of ration shops in districts will be regulated on April 29, May 2 and 3 to prevent technical glitches. The outlets in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on these days. The ration shops in the remaining districts will operate from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. While the outlets will function normally from May 4, the distribution of ration for May will commence on May 6.