Ration supply for March extended to April 6

March 30, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has extended ration supply for the month of March until April 6.

The decision was taken on account of a technical glitch in e-POS machines that stalled ration supply on Saturday. A large number of people who came to collect their allotted ration supplies returned to their homes empty-handed after the server that facilitates transactions through the e-POS machines went down.

Ration outlets had received their regular rice supply on Wednesday, but were unable to distribute them among ration card holders since Thursday and Friday were public holidays. This led to a surge in the number of customers who thronged ration outlets on Saturday.

The ration supply for the month of April will commence on April 8.

