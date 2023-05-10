ADVERTISEMENT

Ration shops to undergo transformation as K-Stores

May 10, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More facilities and better services to be offered

The Hindu Bureau

Ration shops in Kerala are set for a makeover. The State government has embarked on a project to equip the PDS network with more facilities and technological tools to provide better services and enlarge the bouquet of products.

As many as 108 ration shops will undergo the transformation in the first phase of the K-Store project to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thrissur on Thursday.

Food and Civil Supplies minister G.R.Anil said the K-Stores would offer bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products. More services would be offered at a later stage.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a project to link e-Pos machines in ration shops with weighing scales. “By doing so, customers will be assured of precise billing while dealers can ensure accurate weight of stocks arriving from godowns,” Mr.Anil said.

He added that 850 ration dealers had come forward to implement the K-Store project. Priority would be for ration shops in areas with poor banking and online services. The Minister also said that the Oppam scheme aimed at delivering ration goods to tribal hamlets would be extended to all taluks by May 20.

The government is finalising a programme to distribute ragi powder through the PDS network as part of the ‘Diversification of Food Basket’ scheme. The programme will be inaugurated at a function to be held here on May 18. An exhibition of millets is also being organised at the Ayyankali hall to popularise millets, the minister said.

