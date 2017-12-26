Ration shops to switch over to e-PoS machines

Ration shops in Kerala are set to switch over to electronic Point of Sale (PoS) machines for distribution of items to consumers from January 2018.

As many as 60 ration shops in Karunagapally taluk, Kollam will be the first to be equipped with e-PoS machines from the first week of January.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the project on January 6.

An official pressnote quoting Food Minister P. Thilothaman said all ration shops in the State would be computerised by March 31.

The Aadhaar-based e-PoS machines would use biometric identification to ensure that ration card-holders get their allotted share of foodgrains.

The pressnote said the owners of computerised ration shops would be entitled to the new pay package announced by the government.

It added that all shops except those that had been abandoned for long by the licensees or running at big loss would be retained.

Mr. Thilothaman said it had been decided to allot five kg each of atta at ₹15/kg for all card-holders for the New Year.