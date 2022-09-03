Ration shops to distribute ragi powder, chickpea from Oct.

Wheat atta is in short supply prompting State to seek Centre’s help

Wheat atta is in short supply prompting State to seek Centre’s help

Ragi powder and chickpea will be distributed through ration shops from next month, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said. The State government had in July sought the Union government's assistance to distribute these commodities instead of wheat atta, which has been in short supply. Distribution will begin on a pilot basis in the districts of Palakkad, Wayanad, Idukki and in one ration shop in each panchayat in other districts.

The Union government had discontinued the tide-over allocation of 6,459.074 tonnes of wheat to the State in May. This had led to the denial of wheat supply to 50 lakh ration cardholders belonging to non-priority sections that were not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the State.

1,000 tonnes to be allocated

Addressing a meet the press event organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists' Trust here on Saturday, Mr. Anil said the Union government had now agreed to allocate 1,000 tonnes of ragi powder and chickpea. The quantity would be increased based on the acceptance of the commodities among the public.

“A large section of the population has shifted to wheat consumption due to lifestyle diseases. However, now the non-priority card holders are being forced to buy wheat at inflated prices from the open market. Ragi powder and chickpea will be provided at nominal rates instead of wheat. We hope that these will also be widely adopted. Already, ragi powder is being given to children in the State,” said Mr. Anil.

Onam kit distribution

He said that the Onam food kit distribution had been progressing well, with 71% of the card holders already taking home their kits. Among priority card holders, 93% have already bought it. Any card holder can get their kit from any ration shop. The Minister said that there were no grounds for concern on the efficiency of distribution or on the quality of the items in the kit. If any one has complaints regarding the kit they got, it will be replaced. Each ration licensee will be provided an allowance of ₹1,000 on the occasion of Onam. Ration shops in the State will have a holiday on September 19, instead of functioning on August 4, Sunday.

Congress allegation

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government was deceiving the public by not providing rice at subsidised rates during Onam. The Onam kit for below the poverty line families is not available in 60% of the ration shops, he said.