Ration shops to be converted into K-stores: Minister

December 29, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

Ration shops in the State will be converted into K-stores with modern facilities, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil here on Thursday. He was inaugurating the Mathilil Supplyco Super Market with improved facilities near the Kollam bypass at Kadavur.

“The aim is to make ration shops service centres with facilities including ATMs. In the first phase, 1,000 ration shops in the State will be converted into K-stores. There should not be a single family without ration card, and maximum relaxation will be given to the extremely poor,” he added.

Division councillor Girija Santhosh presided over the function, while district supply officer C.V Mohankumar and Supplyco regional manager Jalaja G.S also spoke on the occasion.