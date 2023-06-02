ADVERTISEMENT

Ration shops in Kerala to resume operations from Saturday: Minister

June 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The billing software in ration shops has been updated and the shops will resume normal operations from Saturday, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil said on Friday. Supply through ration shops was hit on Friday after the electronic point of sales (e-PoS) machines developed technical glitches. The Centre had insisted that separate bills be issued for consumers eligible for subsidies under the National Food Security Act (yellow, pink cards) and non-NFSA (blue, white cards). The National Informatics Centre (NIC) had completed the work on June 1. By Friday, the software in the e-PoS machines too were updated. The modification had caused certain glitches, after which the government decided to halt supply on Friday, said Mr. Anil. Yellow and pink cardholders will be issued bills with ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ inscribed on them. White and blue cardholders will be issued bills with Kerala government markings.

