Ration shops in Kerala to diversify services

Ration shops may shortly sport an altogether different look as the State Civil Supplies department gears up to roll out the concept of K-Store, diversifying the services available.

Under the initiative, ration shops will double up as Akshaya centres besides dealing in small 5-kg gas cylinders, Milma products and subsidised articles of Supplyco. To begin with, five ration shops have been identified in every district across the State for the rollout of the project.

In Ernakulam district, a ration shop each has been identified in Kochi, Kothamangalam, and Aluva taluks, while two have been earmarked in Kunnathunadu taluk based on the space available and meeting the governing conditions for the proposed project. While the project is yet to be officially launched, its logo is already out. Ration shops identified for K-Store should have at least 300 sq ft space and there should be no Akshaya centre or bank in the 1.5-km radius.

“The project is likely to benefit the rural areas predominantly since there are hardly any places in urban limits that do not have an Akshaya centre or bank within a 5-km radius. In the not-so-distant future, ATM services for transactions not more than ₹5,000 may also be introduced as part of K-Stores,” said a senior Civil Supplies department official.

However, concrete guidelines regarding the project are being awaited. It is not yet clear whether the ration shop owner will have to bear the initial investments since at least one staff would have to be appointed and a laptop bought for running an Akshaya centre.