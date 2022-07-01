Ration shops be turned into mini supermarkets: Minister

July 01, 2022 20:05 IST

Ration shops will be renovated and turned into mini supermarkets that provide other services too, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Subhiksha hotel at Vamanapuram in the district on Friday.

The Minister said the State government aimed at making better quality rice and other commodities available in ration shops than that found in the market.

The government, he said, was very clear that not one person should go hungry in the State. With this objective, the ‘Hunger-free Kerala-Subhiksha’ hotel project was being implemented in each Assembly segment. Those in need could get cooked for ₹20 from these hotels. Rice and other special dishes could be ordered for low prices, the Minister said.

The Subhika hotel near the Vamanapuram market is being run by a local Kudumbashree unit.

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided over the function. Civil Supplies Commissioner Sajith Babu, district supply officer C.S. Unnikrishna Kumar, Vamanapuram block panchayat president G. Komalam, and grama panchayat president G.O. Sreevidya, were present.