February 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ration shops across the State will function from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1. An official press note issued here on Tuesday said the timing was revised in view of the difficulties faced by consumers due to the shift system and the rising daytime summer heat. The press note said the ration supply for the month of February can be collected till March 4.