Ration scheme for Udayam home inmates
Project for rehabilitated rough sleepers
Kozhikode
Minister for Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Friday inaugurated the newly sanctioned ration permit for the residents of Udayam rehabilitation home in the city.
The Minister said the project was launched for the rehabilitated rough sleepers with the intention to eradicate poverty. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, chaired the inaugural event.
District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Deputy Collector E. Anitha Kumari, Deputy Rationing Controller K. Manoj Kumar and District Supply Officer K. Rajeev were present.
