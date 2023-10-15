Ration Right cards launched in Thiruvananthapuram

October 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil formally launched the distribution of Ration Right cards for migrant workers in the district on Sunday.

The card will enable migrant workers engaged in various sectors to collect ration supplies in Kerala.

The government had introduced the Ration Right cards at a function held in Perumbavoor ahead of Onam in August. The cards are being printed in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Odisha for the workers’ benefit. The initiative has been implemented as part of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil said the scheme would enable the State to obtain the necessary quantity for distribution among migrant workers from the Central government. It will also ensure additional income for ration dealers.

The Minister also pointed out the facility will be available for only those who held Aadhaar cards.

Pothencode grama panchayat president T.R. Anil Kumar presided over the function. (EOM)