Ration dealers to launch Statewide protests from March 6

March 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

Ration dealers in the State say they are facing a serious crisis after the Centre withdrew the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and the State failed to secure additional allotment.

“It will affect 14,157 ration shop licensees, an equal number of salespersons, and more than 93 lakh families who are card holders. Moreover, the authorities are yet to rectify the glitches in e-POS machines and this is causing serious problems to dealers. If our issues are not addressed, we will launch Statewide protests from March 6,” said All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association State vice-president C. Mohanan Pillai.

According to the dealers, Kerala’s monthly ration allocation from the Centre used to be 1,22,974 lakh tonnes of rice and 15,628 lakh tonnes of wheat. “For the last two years, Kerala has been receiving 77,400 lakh tonnes of food grains every month as PMGKAY allocation. With the withdrawal of this Central scheme, the availability foodgrains has come down by half and the price of rice has increased,” said Mr. Pillai.

They also allege that the Civil Supplies authorities have failed to find a permanent solution to frequent server and e-pos malfunctions. “Food grains are delivered to ration shops in the last weeks of every month leading to heavy rush during that time. The government has been ignoring our plea to deliver the food grains at the beginning of the month,” he said. The ration dealers also point out that that there was a considerable dip in the monthly income of about 4,000 ration shops in January 2023 and in February, there was a situation where the ration could not be distributed for one week.

“We also want a change in the current system of commission,” he added.