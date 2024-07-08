Ration dealers’ stir: PDS comes to a standstill

The public distribution system in the State has come to a standstill with ration dealers launching their two-day strike raising various demands on Monday.

Only 16 of the 14,183 ration outlets in the State functioned on the day. Those that functioned are run by cooperative banks and societies, the protesters claimed. As a result, the supply of ration goods for the month of July will commence in most parts only on July 10, creating the possibility of long queues outside ration outlets towards the end of the month.

The Ration Dealers Coordination State Committee, an umbrella organisation of ration retail dealers and employees’ unions, held a day-night protest at the Martyrs’ Column in Palayam.

Former Labour Minister and CPI (M) State secretariat member T.P. Ramakrishnan, who inaugurated the stir, said the demands raised by the ration dealers were reasonable, notwithstanding the fiscal crunch faced by the government.

He also pledged to spearhead efforts to resolve the issue, considering the vital role played by the ration dealers in supplying food to the common populace in the State.

Committee chairman G. Stephen, MLA, presided over the protest meet. Adoor Prakash, MP, Mons Joseph, P. Abdul Hameed, P. Ubaidulla, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State secretary C.K. Harikrishnan and committee general convener Johnny Nellore were among those who participated.

The protesters have demanded steps to revise the ration dealers’ wage package, amend the Kerala Targeted Public Distribution System Act, ensure the government’s contribution towards the Kerala Ration Dealers’ Welfare Fund, and release of commission dues for free kits distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

