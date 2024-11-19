Ration dealers stage protest in Thiruvananthapuram

Ration dealers staged a dharna in front of the taluk supply office in the city on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in protest against the alleged neglect by the government and the Finance department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ration Dealers’ Coordination State committee chairman G. Stephen, MLA, inaugurated the protest.

All ration shops in Thiruvananthapuram taluk remained closed. The coordination committee had called the protest against alleged denial of wages to the dealers for the past two months and of the festival allowance announced during Onam.

Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association district unit secretary Sreekaryam Natesan presided, a statement from the district coordination committee said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.