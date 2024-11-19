 />
Ration dealers stage protest in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - November 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers staged a dharna in front of the taluk supply office in the city on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in protest against the alleged neglect by the government and the Finance department.

Ration Dealers’ Coordination State committee chairman G. Stephen, MLA, inaugurated the protest.

All ration shops in Thiruvananthapuram taluk remained closed. The coordination committee had called the protest against alleged denial of wages to the dealers for the past two months and of the festival allowance announced during Onam.

Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association district unit secretary Sreekaryam Natesan presided, a statement from the district coordination committee said.

