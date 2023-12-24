Ration dealers propose bringing priority sections under NFSA ambit

December 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association has written to the Prime Minister seeking steps to bring non-priority sections in Kerala under the ambit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In a representation, the association emphasised the hardships faced by the food-deficit State. It pointed out that 55-70% of families in some States, which are self-sufficient in food production, have been covered in the NFSA. However, Kerala that has over 94 lakh ration cardholders receives Central share of free share for less than 36% of the population.

According to them, the numerical ceiling of priority population in Kerala had been fixed at 1.51 crore based on the 2011 Census when the NFSA had been implemented. The total population of the State was then 3.34 crore.

However, the population rose to 3.48 crore in 2021 and is estimated to be around 3.51 crore currently. Under the circumstances, the priority population in Kerala is expected to have increased to over 2.5 crore. The numerical ceiling should be increased in accordance with the rise in population, they demanded.

The association also called for steps to restore the tide-over allocation of foodgrains and to provide adequate supply of rice, wheat, ragi, maize and edible oils in States that have high populations of migrant workers.

It also proposed steps to provide a greater quantity of boiled rice considering the State’s dietary preference. Considering such factors, rice must be allocated in the proportion of 70% boiled rice and 30% raw rice.