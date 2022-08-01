Ration dealers on protest path

August 01, 2022 21:01 IST

‘Ration for all’ one of major demands at Parliament march today

More than 500 ration dealers will take part in the Parliament march being organised by All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation on Tuesday.

State general secretary of the All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association T. Muhammedali said that ‘Ration for all’ was one of the major demands to be raised by the federation.

“Ever since the Food Security Act was introduced, the Centre is providing subsidised ration only to priority groups who hold yellow and pink ration cards. More than 60% of Kerala’s population are outside this category and do not enjoy the full benefits. Hence we demand for ‘ration for all’ on the lines of West Bengal,” he said.

The federation demands that good quality cereals be distributed in every State, with due consideration to the preferences of the local people. Besides, good quality jute bags should be used to stock the cereals. The allotment of wheat and kerosene that was cut down recently should be reinstated. Products such as cooking oil, millets, maize, and lentils, besides cooking gas, should be distributed through the fair price shops, the federation demands.

The job security of ration dealers, remuneration in terms of living index, health insurance, welfare fund, pension schemes to dealers, salesmen and their families, are the other issues being raised in the Parliament march.