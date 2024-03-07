Ration dealers observe strike in State

March 07, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The public distribution system came to a grinding halt in the State with most ration dealers observing strike raising a host of demands and faulting both the Central and the State governments for their alleged neglect towards the community on Thursday.

The strike called by the Ration Dealers Coordination State Committee had the backing of various ration retail dealers’ and employees’ unions including those affiliated with the CPI (M)-feeder Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

According to the protest leaders, 13,434 out of the 14,177 ration shops were closed on account of the strike. Ration dealers aligned to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), affiliated to the CPI, were among those who did not participate in the strike, sources said.

During the demonstration held outside the Secretariat, CPI(M) MLA, G. Stephen, the chairman of the action council, read out the charter of demands. While demonstrations were organised in each district centres. Similar protests were organised in other district centres.

The ration dealers criticised the Centre for barring State governments and State-run agencies from procuring food grains through the Open Market Sales Scheme. The agitators also demanded bringing salesmen under the ambit of the existing wage package, hiking the government’s share in the Kerala Ration Dealers’ Welfare Fund, amending the Kerala Targeted Public Distribution System Act, and introducing an insurance scheme for the dealers.

