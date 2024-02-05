Ration dealers lashes out at State government for ignoring demands

February 05, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ration dealers have decried the alleged neglect of their demands by the State government in the Budget.

Besides, refraining from announcing a new wage package for ration dealers, the budget has also failed to address their demand for a health insurance policy. The rejection of their demands has prompted them to mull an indefinite agitation against the State government.

All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association had raised several demands in a memorandum that had been submitted to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and the Food and Civil Supplies Minister prior to the preparation of the Budget.

These include a policy decision to enhance wages to ensure a remuneration of at least ₹50,000 per month. It also urged the government to foot the salary bills of salespersons in ration outlets. They also proposed an insurance policy for licensees, salespersons and their families similar to the Medisep scheme for government employees, pensioners and their dependents.

The association had also proposed a monthly pension of ₹5,000 for “retired” ration dealers and expediting steps to transform ration outlets to common facilitation centres.