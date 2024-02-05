GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ration dealers lashes out at State government for ignoring demands

February 05, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers have decried the alleged neglect of their demands by the State government in the Budget.

Besides, refraining from announcing a new wage package for ration dealers, the budget has also failed to address their demand for a health insurance policy. The rejection of their demands has prompted them to mull an indefinite agitation against the State government.

All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association had raised several demands in a memorandum that had been submitted to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and the Food and Civil Supplies Minister prior to the preparation of the Budget.

These include a policy decision to enhance wages to ensure a remuneration of at least ₹50,000 per month. It also urged the government to foot the salary bills of salespersons in ration outlets. They also proposed an insurance policy for licensees, salespersons and their families similar to the Medisep scheme for government employees, pensioners and their dependents.

The association had also proposed a monthly pension of ₹5,000 for “retired” ration dealers and expediting steps to transform ration outlets to common facilitation centres.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.