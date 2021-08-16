Ration dealers’ forum to stage hunger strike in Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In protest against non-payment of dues for distributing food kits

Despite an appeal made by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, a section of ration dealers remained firm on their move to hold a Statewide demonstration on Tuesday in protest against the non-payment of dues of 10 months for distributing food kits.

The All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association has called for a hunger strike from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam in the State capital, district centres and taluk centres. The ration dealers will observe betrayal day as part of the protest.

Association State president Johnny Nellore and general secretary T. Mohammedali said that ration dealers would not resort to any measures that would adversely affect the public. Ration distribution would not be affected. However, they threatened to launch an indefinite strike in September if the government refused to disburse the dues before Onam. They claimed the government owed them nearly ₹55 crore for distributing the food kits.

They also criticised the government for failing to compensate the families of 55 ration dealers and salesmen who succumbed to COVID-19.

Though the government had planned to complete the Onam-kit distribution on Monday, only 39.71 lakh out of the 90.96 lakh ration card holders have received the kit. The dealers demanded the drive be extended further to ensure maximum coverage.