Ration dealers flag denial of commission

October 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers are set for another confrontation with the State government over the latter’s failure to release commission for the ration supplied in August and September.

The situation has made it difficult for the dealers to pay their rent and the employees’ salaries on time.

A meeting of the All Kerala Retail Dealers’ Association held in Thrissur on Monday also condemned thedenial of commission arrears of 10 months for free food kits distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation decided to hold a march to the Secretariat raising such demands on October 16.

