Ration dealers disgruntled over Onam kits

e-POS machines yet to be configured

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 20, 2022 22:20 IST

The government is planning to supply 10 kg of special rice to consumers through ration shops, besides Onam kits. However, ration dealers are facing issues that may adversely affect pre-Onam ration distribution.

The decision is to supply special rice for ‘blue’ and ‘white’ card holders from August 20. However, e-POS machines are yet to be configured for the purpose.

At the same time, ration dealers are livid that a few consumers were not purchasing commodities from local ration shops on a regular basis. This is owing to the portability factor that enables consumers to collect their supplies from any ration shop. “Consumers should not approach local ration shops only for the kit. They should purchase from the said shop at least for a month,” said T. Mohammammedali, State general secretary of the All Kerala Ration Dealers’ Association.

The pending commission from the State government is another reason for the dealers’ disgruntlement. “The government has cleared dues for other sectors. It should take initiative to clear our dues at least before Onam,” Mr. Mohammedali said.

The dealers have also demanded that September 9, Friday, be declared a holiday for ration shops, as they will remain open on September 4, Sunday, on account of Onam.

