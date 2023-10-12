ADVERTISEMENT

Ration dealers abandon plan to shut down outlets on October 16

October 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers have abandoned their plan to go on a strike on October 16.

The decision to call off the strike was taken following discussions representatives of the Ration Dealers Coordination Committee had with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Thursday.

The Minister assured the ration dealers that they would provided their commission for ration supplied in September before October 16. Besides, steps will be initiated to implement the decisions that had been taken during a previous meeting held in June.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitators, however, pointed out that they will go ahead with their Secretariat march raising a host of issued including wage revision and mechanism to ensure the timely disbursal of commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US