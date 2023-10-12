HamberMenu
Ration dealers abandon plan to shut down outlets on October 16

October 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers have abandoned their plan to go on a strike on October 16.

The decision to call off the strike was taken following discussions representatives of the Ration Dealers Coordination Committee had with Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Thursday.

The Minister assured the ration dealers that they would provided their commission for ration supplied in September before October 16. Besides, steps will be initiated to implement the decisions that had been taken during a previous meeting held in June.

The agitators, however, pointed out that they will go ahead with their Secretariat march raising a host of issued including wage revision and mechanism to ensure the timely disbursal of commission.

