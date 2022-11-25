  1. EPaper
Ration dealers abandon move to launch strike

This comes after Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil provided assurance to freeze order to slash commission for October by 51%. He also promised that the entire amount would be disbursed by November end

November 25, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers have abandoned their decision to launch an indefinite strike on November 26, 2022, in protest against the government’s move to drastically slash their commission.

The decision to withdraw their strike call came after the Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil provided assurance to freeze the controversial order to cut commission for October by 51%. He also promised that the entire amount would be disbursed by the month end.

The Ration Dealers Coordination State Committee, which comprised representatives of ration dealers and employees organisations, decided to call off the strike during a meeting held on Friday.

November 30 deadline

Accepting the appeal made by the Minister to refrain from pushing the public distribution system into a standstill, they resolved to “defer” their agitation plan considering Mr. Anil’s assurance to disburse the dues by November 30 and decide their future course of action, if necessary, after the deadline.

In a joint memorandum, they also demanded steps to release commission by the 5th of every month or at least within the 10 th, to enable ration dealers to meet their monthly expenses such as building rent, employees’ salaries and electricity charges.

The leaders of All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association, Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association, and the Kerala Ration Employees Unions that are affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), took part in the discussion.

The government attributed the proposal to reduce commission to the paucity of funds allocated in the State Budget. While the government had earmarked ₹216 crore to disburse commission, it had not anticipated the Centre’s decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme in August. The monthly requirement to pay commission to ration dealers thereby increased from around ₹15 crore to nearly ₹28 crore.

