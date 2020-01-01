Ration cards soon for all families

The Cabinet has decided to issue ration cards to all families in the State within a year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while briefing reporters of the decisions of a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, said that cards would be issued to all families that had been living in the State for long. A survey conducted as part of Life Mission project found that many families still did not have ration cards and hence the decision. The cards would be issued to those who did not have house permits, numbers and such others, he said.

Repair and maintenance work on all roads would be completed by December 2020. A lion’s share of it would be completed by May itself.

All street lights would be replaced with LED lights as part of the power saving drive. District Collectors will organise taluk-level adalats to clear pending complaints and petitions this year itself. Ministers too would attend the adalats, if needed.

Wayside amenities, mainly resting facility with washrooms would be constructed with the involvement of local bodies. Land identification process had begun. A State Industrial Security Force would be constituted on the lines of the Centre Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A youth leadership academy would be set up for imparting leadership training. The government would take the lead in creating a job culture that would inspire students to take up part time jobs along with their studies, he said.

The meeting decided to form a social voluntary corp comprising those aged between 16 and 65 years to help those in distress during emergencies such as floods. The government would impart training to them and a directorate comprising Fire and Rescue Services, Police Department, Local Self-Government Department, Revenue, NCC and NSS would be formed for coordinating such activities, he said.