Ration cards for the very poor in Kerala by January: Minister

December 03, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the distribution of ration cards for extremely poor families will be complete by the first week of January. Necessary instructions were issued to District Collectors at a meeting held on Saturday.

The Local Self-Government department had identified 7,181 extremely poor families without ration cards in the State. These include 2,411 families that possessed Aadhaar cards but lacked ration cards, and 4,770 families that had neither. As many as 867 of the Aadhaar card holders have been issued ration cards. Another 153 families will be soon issued ration cards.

Mr. Anil urged steps to organise district-level camps for Aadhaar enrolment, a prerequisite for issuing new ration cards.