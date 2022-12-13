  1. EPaper
Rasmi Film Society to screen Maradona, to commemorate Raj Kapoor

December 13, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Rasmi Film Society will screen a football cinema and commemorate Bollywood’s greatest showman Raj Kapoor at the NGO Union Hall here on Friday evening.

The film Maradona directed by Asif Kapadia will be screened at 5 p.m. Although Raj Kapoor’s 98 th birthday falls on January 14, he will be commemorated on Friday. There will also be live rendering of a few of Raj Kapoor songs.

Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu will preside over the function. Haneef Rajaji, who recently won the Bharat Sevak Samaj honour, will be felicitated at the function.

A meeting of the Rasmi Film Society executive committee held here the other day decided to combine the football film screening and Raj Kapoor commemoration. “We chose a rest day from the Football World Cup to screen the film considering the zest the people of Malappuram are displaying for the World Cup,” said Mr. Rajanbabu.

Rasmi Film Society secretary Anil K. Kuruppan and members V.M. Suresh Kumar, A. Babu, N.V. Mohammedali, Noushad Mapra, and Anees Babu spoke.

