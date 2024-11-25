Rasmi Film Society to celebrate golden jubilee

The Rasmi Film Society here, one of the oldest existing film societies in the State, is set to celebrate its golden jubilee with a year-long programme from December. The celebrations will include village cinema screenings, campus film festivals, film discourses, short film festivals, drama festivals, a film history exhibition, film clubs, film appreciation camps, a film library, and a souvenir.

The year-long celebrations will conclude with a Malappuram film carnival in December 2025.

Rasmi Film Society chalked out the programmes at its executive committee meeting held here on Monday. Manambur Rajanbabu, president, presided over the function. Anil Kuruppan, secretary, presented a report.

