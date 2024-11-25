 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Rasmi Film Society to celebrate golden jubilee

The year-long celebrations will conclude with a Malappuram film carnival in December 2025

Published - November 25, 2024 06:59 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Rasmi Film Society here, one of the oldest existing film societies in the State, is set to celebrate its golden jubilee with a year-long programme from December. The celebrations will include village cinema screenings, campus film festivals, film discourses, short film festivals, drama festivals, a film history exhibition, film clubs, film appreciation camps, a film library, and a souvenir.

The year-long celebrations will conclude with a Malappuram film carnival in December 2025.

Rasmi Film Society chalked out the programmes at its executive committee meeting held here on Monday. Manambur Rajanbabu, president, presided over the function. Anil Kuruppan, secretary, presented a report.

Published - November 25, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.