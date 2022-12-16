Rasmi Film Society screens Diego Maradona

December 16, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Rasmi Film Society here on Friday screened Asif Kapadia’s film Diego Maradona as part of a football film festival coinciding with the Qatar World Cup.

Speaking on the occasion, poet and Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu said the screening of the film reflected the youthful exuberance of football being displayed by the people of Malappuram.

The occasion marked the commemoration of late actor Raj Kapoor. The actor’s bold experiments, his total dedication to Indian cinema as well as the patriotic zest shown in his films were praised at the function.

Mr. Babu felicitated Rasmi Film Society executive member Haneef Rajaji for winning the Bharat Sevak Samaj Award.

Rasmi Film Society secretary Anil Kurupan welcomed the gathering. Society executive committee members Sreedharan and G. Rammohan spoke.