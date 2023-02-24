Rasmi Film Festival in Malappuram from February 25

February 24, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The 79th International Film Festival of Rasmi Film Society will begin at NGO Union Hall here on Saturday. Actor and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice president Premkumar will inaugurate the festival. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu will preside over the function.

Avasavyooham, a Malayalam film directed by R.K. Krishand, will be the inaugural film. Veit Helmer’s German film The Bra will be screened at 10 a.m. Tori and Likita directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will be screened at 2 p.m. Manu Kallikkad’s Cut will be screened at 3.30 p.m.

Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave will be screened at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Alauda Ruiz De Azua’s Spanish film Lullaby will be screened at 2 p.m. Tayfun Pirselimoğlu’s Kerr will be screened at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Registration fee is ₹200 for adults and ₹100 for children. Mr. Rajanbabu said the inaugural film would be free.

The film festival is being organised in association with the State Chalachitra Academy, Department of Information and Public Relations, Film Society Federation, and the Malappuram municipality.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, will release the festival book. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, and municipal chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi will speak.