Rasmi Film Festival begins at Malappuram

February 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chalachitra Academy vice president Prem Kumar inaugurating the 79th International Film Festival of Rasmi Film Society at Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The 79 th International Film Festival of Rasmi Film Society began at NGO Union Hall here on Saturday. Inaugurating the two-day festival, actor and Kerala Chalachitra Academy vice president Prem Kumar said cinema should not be mere entertainers, rather it should be able to lead a society to goodness.

Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. Italian painter Maximo Felukah released the festival book. Malappuram municipal chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi and Chalachithra Acadey regional coordinator Naveena Subhash spoke.

“Avasavyooham”, a Malayalam film directed by R.K. Krishand, was screened soon after the inaugural function. Veit Helmer’s German film “The Bra”, “Tori and Likita” directed by Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and Manu Kallikkad’s “Cut” were screened on Saturday.

Parkchan Wook’s “Decision to Leave” will be screened at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Alauda Ruiz de Azua’s Spanish film “Lullaby” will be screened at 2 p.m. Tayfun Pirsellimoglu’s “Kerr” will be screened at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is being organised in association with the State Chalachitra Academy, Department of Information and Public Relations, Film Society Federation, and the Malappuram municipality.

