Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh takes out protest march to Secretariat in Kerala

The organisation demands protection for farmers and crops from wild animal attacks and withdrawal of revenue recovery proceedings, among other things

The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh took out a protest march to the Secretariat on Saturday demanding protection for farmers and crops from wild animal attacks and withdrawal of revenue recovery proceedings. They also demanded adequate compensation for crop loss, withdrawal from free-trade agreements that are against the interests of the farmers, among other things.

Mahasangh national coordinator K.V. Biju, who inaugurated the protest, said that as much as 40% of the farmlands in the State have become uncultivable due to the threat of wild animal attacks. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had in its election manifesto promised to find a solution to the issue, but the Forest department had not taken any concrete steps yet. If the government failed to protect the farmers, they would take up the task of protecting themselves, said Mr. Biju.

Mahasangh convener Joy Kannanchira read out a declaration that called for breaking the laws regarding protection of wild animals if the government failed to take any step to curb animal attacks. He said punitive action should not be taken against farmers who broke such laws following animal attacks on their lands.

Mahasangh State chairman V.C. Sebastian said all farm organisations in the State should come together to fight for justice.