Kerala

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated

Central Bureau of Communication Field Office Kottayam under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in coordination with Sree Sabareesa College, Murukkumvayal, Mundakkayam.Quiz Competition, Slogan Competition, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Oath taking, etc. were organised as part of the celebrations.

V.G. Hareesh Kumar, Principal, Sree Sabareesa College, inaugurated the programme and Sudha S. Namboothiry, assistant director, Central Bureau of Communication Field Office Kottayam, presided over

