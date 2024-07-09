GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rash driving cases on the rise in Munnar; 15 cases booked, ₹58,000 imposed as fine in a month

In a video of an incident on the Munnar-Mattupetty road on Tuesday, a child could be seen leaning out of the window of a moving vehicle

Published - July 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of a child dangerously leaning out of vehicle on the Munnar-Mattuppetty road in Idukki on Tuesday.

A screen grab of a child dangerously leaning out of vehicle on the Munnar-Mattuppetty road in Idukki on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rash driving incidents are on the rise in Munnar. According to officials, within one month, 15 rash driving incidents were reported on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and the Munnar-Mattupetty road.

In a video of an incident on the Munnar-Mattupetty road on Tuesday, a child could be seen leaning out of the window of a moving vehicle. On Monday, the police seized an Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle on the charge of rash driving on the same stretch after a youth was seen leaning out of the moving vehicle. According to officials, the Idukki Regional Transport Officer (RTO) registered a case against the vehicle’s driver, Boga Ramanath Babu, 22, of Andhra and issued a notice to him to appear before the RTO.

Idukki RTO (Enforcement) Rajeev K.K. said that a Pondicherry-registration vehicle was involved in the rash driving on Tuesday. “The vehicle has not yet been identified.”

“In one month, the Enforcement wing registered a case against 15 persons and cancelled their licences for six months. In addition, a fine of ₹58,000 was imposed on the offenders,” said Mr. Rajeev.

“We have deputed a squad to keep a tab on offenders on the Gap Road stretch. The enforcement wing handed over boards warning against rash driving to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to be fixed on the the Gap Road stretch,” said Mr. Rajeev.

According to Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials, most rash driving offenders are from other States and are unaware of the traffic rules. “Most youths are arriving on the Gap Road stretch in Munnar for reel shooting,” said an official.

