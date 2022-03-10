Rare Yagnam at Panniyur Varaha Murthy temple

Suresh Gopi to give away award to Kaithapram

The Panniyur Varaha Murthy Temple will conduct a Maharudra Yagnam from Saturday. The rare Yagnam to be held as part of the Varaha Jayanti festival will last until March 22. Tantri Kalpuzha Sankaran Namboothiripad will preside over the rites. Varahavathara story will be explained from Sunday.

Several art programmes will be presented every day in the evening. There will be a panchavadyam show by Sopanam School of Panchavadyam on Saturday, a devotional orchestra by Jaz Symphony team from Valanchery on Sunday, a dance programme on Monday, and an Ottanthullal recital on Tuesday.

Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri was selected for the fourth edition of the Varaha Keerthi Award instituted by the temple committee. Suresh Gopi, MP, will give away the award at the valedictory function of the Varaha Jayanti celebrations on March 22.

Suresh Gopi will plant coconut saplings in the temple land as part of a new project to rejuvenate the land. The project will be in association with the Lions Club of Thrithala.

The temple at Kumbidi near Thrithala belonging to the Zamorin of Kozhikode is the only one with Varaha Murthy as its deity. The temple, believed to be more than 4,000 years old, is said to have been constructed by Perunthachan, whose chisel and a measuring device are still at the temple.

Devotees from different parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, often reach the temple and conduct different pujas.