Rare winged visitor to Wayanad sanctuary

Hitherto known as the habitat of the critically endangered White-rumped vultures and Red-headed vultures, the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary could also be home to the endangered species of Cinereous vulture.

O. Vishnu, conservation biologist of the sanctuary, spotted the Cinereous vulture, also known as Black vulture or Eurasian Black vulture, while engaged in fieldwork inside the Naikatty forest of the Tholpetty forest range under the sanctuary a few days ago along with T. N. Divakaran and A. Dinesan, members of the camera trap monitoring team of the sanctuary.

“This is a key find as the species has never been reported from here and a proper reconnaissance is needed to locate the habitat,” Mr. Vishnu added after he positively identified the bird from the excellent images that he captured in his camera .

‘Apart from the presence of White-rumped, Long-billed and King or Red-headed vultures, the sporadic sightings of Egyptian vulture and Himalayan Griffon vultures were reported from the sanctuary, adjacent to the Mudumalai and Bandipur jungles in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States respectively. But the sighting of the Cinereous vulture is for the first time in the region., C.K. Vishnudas, a researcher who has conducted comprehensive studies on vultures, told The Hindu.

“The distribution of the Cinereous vulture is restricted to north and middle-east India but some birds move south during winter. But the movement is restricted up to northern or central India. However, it has never been reported from the region; a scavenger bird usually breeds on high mountain area and prefers open habitat,” Mr. Vishnudas said.

“Further studies have to be conducted to find the reason for the migration of the bird to the region,” warden N.T. Sajan said. “We are planning to intensify monitoring of carcass of wild animals to ensure the presence of the ‘rare guest’, he added.

The Forest and Wildlife Department has launched a comprehensive project to conserve the existing vulture population in the sanctuary, a major habitat of different species of vultures in South India.

‘‘The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the project and we are planning to launch a series of awareness programmes to sensitize the public to the significance of conserving the remaining vulture population in the country,’’ Mr. Sajan said.