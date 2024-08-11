Rare variety of Neelakurinji blooms in Idukki hills

High in the hills of Idukki, a rare spectacle has unfolded: a breathtaking carpet of blue blankets the Kalyanathandu slopes as the elusive Neelakurinji, specifically the Strobilanthes sessilis variety, bursts into bloom.

Known as Mettukurinji, this rare flowering event has captivated both the local people and tourists alike. Mettukurinji blooms are present in the Parunthumpara hills too.

Jomy Augustine, botany Professor at Mahatma Gandhi University and an expert on Neelakurinji, explained that the distinctive feature of Strobilanthes sessilis is the absence of petioles. “This feature separates Strobilanthes sessilis from Strobilanthus kunthiana or Neelakkurinji, which has petioles on the stems, ” said Dr. Augustine.

Strobilanthes sessilis species has three varieties, found in the Western Ghats. They are Strobilanthes sessilis var. sessilis, Strobilanthes sessilis var. sessiloides, and Strobilanthes sessilis var. ritchiei.

“Strobilanthes sessilis var. sessilis is also found northward up to Nilgiri hills. The second variety of this, Strobilanthes sessilis var. sessiloides, usually blooms in the Coorg Hills of Karnataka. In the northern Western Ghats, the third variety can be found in the table-top mountains called Kas plateau (Kas Pathar) of Maharashtra. This variety of Mettukurinji is an even rarer species,” said Dr. Augustine.

All three varieties of Strobilanthes sessilis bloom every seven years at an elevation of 600 to 1000 metres above sea level. “Neelakkurinji, i.e., Strobilanthes kunthiana, blooms 1000 metres above the sea level and does so every 12 years,” Dr. Augustine added.

Unlike Neelakkurinji, no special protection is given to Strobilanthes sessilis orMettukurinji. “Strobilanthes sessilis is one of the rare kurinji species and should be protected,” said Dr. Augustine.

Following reports of Mettukurinji bloom, Kalyanathandu hills and Parunthumpara have seen an influx of tourists. Tourism stakeholders note that the view of the Idukki dam reservoir and the blooming Neelakurinji in Kalyanathandu has attracted many visitors to the area near Nirmala city in Kattappana.

Joby Joseph, Assistant Professor, St. George College, Aruvithura, expressed happiness in witnessing this rare variety of Neelakurinji for the first time in the Idukki hills. “Earlier, I saw the Neelakkurinji in Kallippara. Mettukurinji blooms are a totally different and beautiful experience,” he said.

Experts suggest that, if not forheavy rains, the flowering will continue for the next three weeks.