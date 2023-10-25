ADVERTISEMENT

Rare surgery performed at Kochi hospital

October 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

VPS Lakeshore Hospital conducted a significant artificial ankle cartilage transplant. 

Al Mullahp Muhammad Khalaf, 24, hailing from Oman, underwent the innovative procedure to replace the damaged cartilage in his right ankle. The surgery was performed on October 24 with orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Rajesh Simon taking the lead and supported by Dr. Dennis P. Jose, Dr. Nitin C.J., and Dr. Anoop Joseph, all of whom played vital roles in the success of the operation.

The procedure was necessary due to a sports-related injury known as osteochondral defect. The doctors used a specialised technique called ‘ChondroFiller‘ to implant the imported artificial cartilage from Germany.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US