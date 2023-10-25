Rare surgery performed at Kochi hospital

October 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

VPS Lakeshore Hospital conducted a significant artificial ankle cartilage transplant.

Al Mullahp Muhammad Khalaf, 24, hailing from Oman, underwent the innovative procedure to replace the damaged cartilage in his right ankle. The surgery was performed on October 24 with orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Rajesh Simon taking the lead and supported by Dr. Dennis P. Jose, Dr. Nitin C.J., and Dr. Anoop Joseph, all of whom played vital roles in the success of the operation.

The procedure was necessary due to a sports-related injury known as osteochondral defect. The doctors used a specialised technique called ‘ChondroFiller‘ to implant the imported artificial cartilage from Germany.

