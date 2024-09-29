Special grama sabha held for Chokramudi hill protection in Idukki

In a significant move, the residents of a ward in Idukki’s Bison Valley panchayat convened a special grama sabha to demand the protection of the Chokramudi hills, which comes under the ward. Panchayat officials held the special meeting here on Sunday, September 29, in response to the call of the local residents, including the tribal community. The gathering aimed to address the growing concerns over the safeguarding of this hill region, which is critical to the ecosystem of the Bison Valley panchayat.

Santhosh Bhaskaran, a representative of the Chokramudi ward, stated that over 100 people participated in the grama sabha, voicing their collective demand to preserve the Chokramudi hills. “The decision from this special grama sabha will be submitted to the government for further action,” he said.

K.N. Sahajan, former panchayat secretary of the Munnar grama panchayat, remarked on the unique nature of the meeting, saying, “This event demonstrates how the residents of Chokramudi are well aware of their rights in influencing panchayat decisions. Typically, grama sabhas are convened here to discuss issues like livestock distribution or seed allotments. However, the people of Chokramudi came together for the protection of the hills, showing a deeper concern for environmental issues.”

Mr. Sahajan further explained that under the Panchayat Raj Act, residents have the right to request a special grama sabha to address pressing local concerns. “The demand for a special grama sabha to call for the protection of an ecologically sensitive area is indeed a rare and remarkable occurrence,” he said, urging local authorities to give serious consideration to such requests.

Baiju C.B., a resident of Chokramudi ward, emphasised the historic significance of the area. “Chokramudi ward is home to one of the earliest human settlements in the valley. Any issue affecting the Chokramudi hills directly impacts the people here, and they are fully aware of the importance of protecting it,” Mr. Baiju said.

During the meeting, the special grama sabha passed a resolution calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of land grabbing in Chokramudi. The grama sabha endorsed the recent findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, which reported on illegal encroachments in the area. The participants demanded strict action against the encroachers and called for comprehensive protection measures for the hills.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan is scheduled to visit Chokramudi hills on Monday to assess the situation. The Chokramudi Protection Council has also planned a march to the Bison Valley village office on Tuesday, October 1, to reinforce their demands for the protection of the hills.

